Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 195,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

NYSE:RTX opened at $80.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

