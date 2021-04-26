Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.92 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

