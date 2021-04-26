Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

