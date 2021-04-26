Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

