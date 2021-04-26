Bokf Na Has $5.12 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $182.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

