Bokf Na Sells 27,310 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $188.54 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

