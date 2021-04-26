Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,269.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,269.53.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Booking stock traded up $56.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,451.99. 7,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,610. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,489.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

