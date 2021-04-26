Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.08 and last traded at $69.29. Approximately 9,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $3,106,131.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.