Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.08 and last traded at $69.29. Approximately 9,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $3,106,131.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $284,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
