Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

