Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after buying an additional 381,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,198,000 after buying an additional 307,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $193.88 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average is $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

