Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $18,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,989 shares of company stock worth $5,026,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

