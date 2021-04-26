Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

