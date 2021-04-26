Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

BWAY stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Brainsway has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

