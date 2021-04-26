BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRF has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.92.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.