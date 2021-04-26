Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Cap Reaches $40.37 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $40.37 million and approximately $596,159.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

