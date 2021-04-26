Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect Brightcove to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCOV opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $787.65 million, a PE ratio of -52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

