Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.44 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

