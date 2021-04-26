Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Up to $44.63

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.63, but opened at $46.49. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 1,234 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

