BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.34 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

