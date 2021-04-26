British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 27,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,012. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.