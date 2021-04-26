Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

