Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $131.13 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $133.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.