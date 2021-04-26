Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$20.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($20.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($24.09) to ($17.85). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($19.86) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($71.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($81.75) to ($67.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($52.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($56.78) to ($42.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,214. The stock has a market cap of $642.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.