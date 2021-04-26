Brokerages Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 183,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,627,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

