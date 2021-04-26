Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.