Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $7.89

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,110. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.