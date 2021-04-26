Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Target Price at €10.73

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.88 ($12.80).

EOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

EOAN stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €10.07 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 7,711,971 shares. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.13.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

