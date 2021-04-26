Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Target Price at €10.73

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.88 ($12.80).

EOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

EOAN stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €10.07 ($11.85). The company had a trading volume of 7,711,971 shares. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

