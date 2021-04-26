Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $110.50

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.13.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of JACK traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,017. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

