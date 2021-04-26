Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $23.09

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.09.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

