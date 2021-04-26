Brokerages Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

