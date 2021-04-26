Brokerages Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $79.75

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.