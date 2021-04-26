Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $159.21

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.21. 26,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,573. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.