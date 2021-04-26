Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 625.83

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 625.83 ($8.18).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON:SGE traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 643.80 ($8.41). 1,171,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 618.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 613.85. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

