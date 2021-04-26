Brokerages Set TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Target Price at $33.14

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several research analysts have commented on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $27.07. 152,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $394.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

