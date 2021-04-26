Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Target Price at $208.48

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $224.59. 2,642,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

