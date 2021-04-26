Brokerages Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) PT at $20.64

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE VNE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,377. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

