Brokerages Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $12.08

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,227,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,712,389. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 544,302 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 389,861 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after buying an additional 2,325,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.03. 15,776,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,674,893. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -367.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

