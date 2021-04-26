Brokers Offer Predictions for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $152.79 on Monday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

