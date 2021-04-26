Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.26. 21,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,513. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,234.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

