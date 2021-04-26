Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

