Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.91

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $14,373,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

