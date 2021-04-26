Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $9.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $865.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

