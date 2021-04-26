Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,101 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

