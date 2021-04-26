Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 879 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $121.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

