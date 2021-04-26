Bruderman Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.91. 169,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,631,500. The company has a market capitalization of $627.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

