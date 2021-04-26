Bruderman Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $285.90. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $286.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.02.

