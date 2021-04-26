Bsr Reit Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.29). The business had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

