C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and Seagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seagen 1 6 10 1 2.61

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.62%. Seagen has a consensus target price of $185.36, indicating a potential upside of 25.90%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Seagen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Seagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seagen $916.71 million 29.12 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -110.70

C4 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seagen.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Seagen 25.34% 20.46% 16.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Seagen shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Seagen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seagen beats C4 Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

