Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

