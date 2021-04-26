Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.82. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

